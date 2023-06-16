'Midfield is an area Newcastle want and need to strengthen'

Discussing Newcastle's latest signing Yankuba Minteh on the Total Sport podcast, Matthew Raisbeck said: "It’s a deal that seems very similar to the signing of Garang Kuol, the Australian international in the winter.

"A talented young player that Newcastle have managed to get before other clubs had the opportunity to sign and then someone that has been loaned out. Kuol went to Hearts in Scotland and Minteh has agreed to go to Feyenoord on loan for the season, so he will be joining the Dutch champions.

"Interestingly they are one of Newcastle’s Champions League competitors so even though he is going to a league that is not as strong as the Premier League, he will have the chance to play Champions League football.

"Dan Ashworth made the point of saying there is now a clear philosophy at Newcastle to invest in emerging talent and to provide a player pathway that will help build and sustain long-term success.

"That was something his previous club Brighton did very well in picking up talented young players from all over the world and giving them opportunities on loan and then bringing them back into the Premier League where they have had a lot of success.

"That is the only signing so far but they will be active in terms of players ready for the first team for the new season. Midfield is an area that they particularly want and need to strengthen."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds