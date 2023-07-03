Youri Tielemans says head coach Unai Emery's "ambition and passion" played a major role in his decision to join Aston Villa.

The Belgium international has now completed his switch from Leicester City to Villa Park.

The 26-year-old told VillaTV: "Unai's ambition, his passion and the way he led the team impressed me and made me decide to come to Aston Villa.

“It’s a big club. I’m really excited. It’s a new challenge for me after four-and-a-half years at Leicester.

“It’s been a good time but now is the time to move on for myself and my family.

“Now I’m at Aston Villa, I’m really looking forward to it. I can’t wait to get started.”

Tielemans is looking to help his new club thrive as Villa prepare to compete in European competition for the first time since 2010.

“Playing in Europe is always a great achievement, and the way the manager led the team back to Europe is an amazing achievement," he added.

“We have to be ready for it. European cup competitions are always special."