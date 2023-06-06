Would Celtic board 'overlook' fan opposition to Rodgers?

It is fair to say that Celtic fans have reservations about the possibility of reappointing Brendan Rodgers.

The former manager's Parkhead tenure ended sour with many of the support after he opted to make a mid-season switch to Leicester in 2019.

However, Paul Brennan, editor of Celtic Quick News, believes the board "will overlook that" as long as they are getting a successful replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

“I don’t doubt that he’s one of the names that Celtic will consider,” Brennan told Good Morning Scotland. "But it has surprised me how many fans seem to be quite keen on a return of Brendan after the antagonism towards him when he left.

“The bottom line is we’re all football fans and we all want to see our team win. That overriding fact has outweighed many objections to him, although I do have reservations about it.

“The biggest responsibility for the Celtic board is to pick someone who is going to win the league, do very well in the cups, and compete in the Champions League."