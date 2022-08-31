Was Jack Ross sacked too soon at Dundee United? Billy Brown of the Scottish League Managers Association certainly believes so.

Ross, 46, left United on Tuesday after 10 weeks in charge, during which time his side drew one, won one then lost five games in a row, culminating in Sunday's 9-0 Scottish Premiership loss to Celtic.

And Brown told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland: "That can happen, that can happen to any manager.

"Most teams in the Premiership would've lost nine goals. When players don't pick up opposition players inside the six-yard box, the manager can't take responsibility for that - that's the players' responsibility. They did let the manager down. He's getting the blame for it.

"Anybody in a job for 10 weeks hasn't enough time to put his ideas fully across. He's had a bad run.

"They gave him the job on the premise that he was a good manager, he had a good reputation. He's taken the job and everybody thought it was a good appointment. Ten weeks later, he's not a good manager. How does that work?"

Craig Levein, himself a former Dundee United manager, agrees with Brown.

He told BBC Scotland's The Nine: "Wow, it's just getting worse and worse and worse, the average time a manager stays in a job is coming down rapidly.

"It used to be a couple of years but they're down into single figure months now.

"This is just crazy. He's had seven matches and he's gone. I just find it unbelievable."