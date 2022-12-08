Calvin Ramsay has hailed Scotland captain Andy Robertson for helping him get to grips with life at Liverpool following his move from Aberdeen in the summer.

The 19-year-old earned the Dons a club record fee of £4.2m when he moved to Anfield, only to suffer a "frustrating" stress fracture in his back that wiped out his pre-season and left him sidelined for two months.

He battled back to make his debut against Napoli in the Champions League in November, swiftly followed by a first start in the League Cup win over Derby and a Scotland bow against Turkey.

Ramsay told the Liverpool website: "He’s [Robertson] been brilliant. Obviously he’s from Scotland as well and ever since I’ve come in he’s given me advice and little tips on how to improve and how the manager here wants to play.

"I try to take it all on board as best as I can. Hopefully he can keep giving me little pointers and I’ll take it on board and see where we go."

Ramsay, who is with the Liverpool squad on their winter training camp in Dubai, added: "I'm ready to kick on in the second half of the season.

"I just need to keep working hard. This is a good chance to show what I’ve got. Hopefully I can make my Premier League debut as well."