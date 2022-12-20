I fully expect Friday's game to go ahead - Burrows

Motherwell chief executive has provided a positive update on the stadium repairs at Fir Park, saying he "fully expects" Friday's game with Kilmarnock to go ahead.

The Steelmen's first match back after the winter break, at home to St Mirren on Saturday, was postponed after cold weather caused "significant damage" including "umpteen burst pipes".

Burrows, asked on Twitter about the chances of Friday's match taking place, said: "Three of the four stands have been fully restored.

"We still have three and a bit days to restore the McLean Stand, so I fully expect the game to go ahead on Friday, save for anything unexpected."