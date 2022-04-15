Harry Poole, BBC Sport

David Moyes and his players could already be immensely proud of their European run this season, having topped their group before eliminating Sevilla - among the favourites for the competition - on a memorable night at London Stadium in the last 16.

But the manner of this latest victory, against a club who were Champions League semi-finalists two years ago, means they will rightly believe they can go even further.

The hosts started strongly but, despite what Moyes described before kick-off as a "patched-up" defence, West Ham weathered the storm before sucker punches from Craig Dawson and Declan Rice left Lyon shell-shocked.

There was still work to be done despite Jarrod Bowen scoring his 15th of the season as Lyon racked up the attempts, to no avail, in the closing stages.

Frankfurt were also the opposition in the last four of the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup, in West Ham's last major European semi-final.

The Hammers prevailed 4-3 on aggregate on that occasion and it is the German side they must once again overcome if they are to reach the final in Seville next month, as their hugely impressive Europa League journey continues.