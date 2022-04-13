Liverpool v Benfica: Second-leg stats

Only two teams have ever won by more than one goal away to Liverpool in the knockout stages of the Champions League, but one of those was Benfica (2-0 in 2005-06 in the last 16). The other was Chelsea, who won 3-1 at Anfield in the 2008-09 quarter-finals.

The Reds have won each of their past five games against Portuguese sides in the Champions League, scoring 16 goals and only conceding three times. Overall, they’re unbeaten in nine games against Portuguese teams in the competition since Benfica won at Anfield in March 2006 (W7 D2).

Mohamed Salah has scored 14 goals in 23 appearances for Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League – his next home goal will see him overtake Steven Gerrard (14) for the most goals scored by a Liverpool player at Anfield in the European Cup/Champions League.