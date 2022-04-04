Phil McNulty, BBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea suffered another shock Stamford Bridge loss in this same weekend last year, when they were thrashed 5-2 by West Bromwich Albion, who eventually went down.

This time it was a 4-1 beating at home by Brentford, which will have been equally painful for manager Thomas Tuchel, although Chelsea still remain in a good position to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Chelsea were desperate from first to last and can have no complaints about the scale of their defeat. Tuchel must hope it was a blip, rather in the manner of that humbling by West Brom.

Tuchel will also know this cannot happen again when Real Madrid come to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Chelsea will surely not defend with such negligence as they attempt to defend their Champions League crown. Tuchel will know any repeat could be heavily punished by Carlo Ancelotti’s La Liga leaders.

This performance and defeat was an exception to Chelsea’s flawless March. Tuchel will hope they can put things right against Real on Wednesday.