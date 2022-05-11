In the latest round of Premier League predictions, Mark Lawrenson takes on two DJs hoping for very different outcomes in Thursday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Spurs fan Majestic and Arsenal supporter Joel Corry.

Multi Brit-nominated DJ & producer Joel Corry has joined forces with David Guetta and Bryson Tiller for his new single, What Would You Do?, which is his first release of 2022.

He has just returned from a tour of Australia and the United States that began in March, but has enjoyed following Arsenal's progress from afar - well, he has enjoyed it most of the time.

"We had those three terrible results in April [defeats against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton] and I was like 'here we go'.

"It felt like it was the same old Arsenal - letting things slip after such a good season.

"But since then we have bounced back with some really big wins and the best thing about it is that the top four is in our own hands.

"As long as we can avoid defeat on Thursday, it feels like it's ours.

"That's quite a dangerous way of looking at it though, because it feels like a cup final to me - we have to go there to win it, not just to try to get through it.

"I am quietly confident we will get something out of the game - we are going into it in great form and the manager has just signed a new contract, so the vibe around the club is really good.

"We have to be careful. Tottenham are going to be so fired up for it - they want to beat us so badly. It is all or nothing for them, plus we know Antonio Conte is a good manager and Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are always trouble.

"But it's nothing to be scared about. I am actually really excited because it is going to be one of the games of the season."

