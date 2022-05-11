Transfer news: Barca unable to offer 'significant' fee for Azpilicueta
Barcelona are ready to offer Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta £11m a year in wages, but are hampered by Financial Fair Play rules so cannot offer any significant transfer fee for the 32-year-old Spain defender. (Goal), external
Meanwhile, the Blues are keen on signing RB Leipzig and France midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 24. (Sky Sports Germany), external
