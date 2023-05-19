Steve Kean has left his role as Hibernian's academy director after 18 months to become manager of Georgian club Torpedo Kutaisi.

“This has been a really tough decision for me," Kean said. "I have absolutely loved my time with Hibs and the last 18 months.

“We have achieved a lot of different milestones within the academy during that time which the club can be proud of. From competing in Europe, winning domestic silverware and watching the lads receive first-team appearances and international call-ups has all been brilliant.

“However, sometimes these opportunities come your way and you have to take them when they arise.”

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell thanked Kean for his "enormous impact" on the club.

“Through his strategic decisions, we have been able to increase the standard of academy coaching, provide specific player development plans and bridge the gap towards the first team," he added.