Tottenham striker Harry Kane was "absent" as a leader in Sunday's defeat by Newcastle United and looks like a player who wants to leave the club.

That is the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Kane must be questioned.

He said: "Antonio Conte’s comments about that dressing room become more pertinent and more powerful. He paid the price for their frailties.

"They all stay there but they saw off Jose Mourinho, they saw off Conte - talented managers and serial winners.

"There are non-negotiables in football and basic things you have to do. The body language was awful - they hide behind the managers, they hide behind this interim manager. They obviously didn’t listen to anything he said to them before the game. They ignored him on the touchline.

"Harry Kane looks like a player who wants out. He did OK as a player, but as a leader he was absent. There is something very rotten.

"As brilliant as Newcastle were, Tottenham were awful and it was the basic things they weren’t doing."

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo Coker added: "Hugo Lloris [who came off at half-time] is the club captain. I don’t know if he was injured or not but, for me, you’ve got to finish that game.

"It just shows there is a lack of leadership in this Spurs dressing room. It’s been shambolic for so long. It’s going to be hard for them to hide behind it now because they have hidden behind it for long enough.

"Spurs have had managers who are real winners and they have all come out saying the same thing about the mentality at that club. That mentality starts from up top and it filters down.

"These managers cannot change that mentality. At what point to you stop looking at the managers to say we need change?"

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds