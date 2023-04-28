Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Since Roy Hodgson has returned, the threat of relegation has pretty much disappeared, with three wins and a draw from five games in charge.

Relegation would have been a disaster for everyone at Selhurst Park, which is why they replaced former boss Patrick Vieira.

Staying up would give Palace a chance to hold on to talisman Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract this summer - and there is no chance he would stay if the club were in the Championship.

The club has been successful in signing some of the most exciting young players in the country, such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, and recruiting such calibre would be more difficult if they dropped to the second tier.

There have also been long-term plans for redeveloping the stadium, with finances put aside. A stint in the Championship would have pushed this down the list, so Hodgson's work has helped with future stability too.

Analysis on what it would mean for the other clubs in the relegation scrap