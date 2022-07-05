Brooks back in Bournemouth training

Bournemouth have tweeted a video of David Brooks running with his team-mates in pre-season training.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma in October 2021 and has not played for the Cherries since.

He announced he was cancer free in May following successful treatment, saying at the time: "I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.

"I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can't wait to be back out there and playing in front of you on the pitch in the not too distant future."

