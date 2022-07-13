Dundee Utd lose bounce game with Port Vale

Dundee United lost a 75 minute-friendly with Port Vale at their summer training camp in Spain.

Summer signings Steven Fletcher, Dylan Levitt and Craig Sibbald all started the game which was broken into three 25 minutes blocks.

Tommy McDermott scored the only goal at the La Cala resort.

United return home on Friday and continue their pre-season preparations against Sunderland at Tannadice  on Saturday.

