Crystal Palace have hit another milestone since their promotion back to the Premier League: 400 goals scored.

Only three players have exceeded 10 league goals in a season in that time, making up 32% of the overall tally: Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and Luka Milivojevic.

Based on his recent form, Odsonne Edouard is in a solid position to be the fourth person on that list.

His two goals on debut against Tottenham last summer set very lofty expectations - only for that initial confidence in front of goal to disappear, leading to a goal drought from January to this season.

However, the poacher's instinct shown by Edouard throughout the past six games is precisely what Patrick Vieira needs for his attack to function.

While the chance creation has been sub par at times, the first half against Southampton showed what the team needs to reproduce, with Edouard the spearhead of a flowing attack and scoring the winning goal.

Despite the stereotypical desire for a striker who scores 15 to 20 goals a season, it is a rarity outside of the teams earning European places.

If Edouard can be consistent enough to break the 10-goal threshold, that is a difference-maker in the mid-table battle.