A﻿dam Millington, BBC Sport

Those who doubted Brighton's potency in front of goal have been proved wrong by Roberto De Zerbi's side over the past two weeks.

Last week their rebuttal took the form of a 4-1 triumph over Chelsea, this time it was the manner in which they were victorious at Molineux.

The sides were relatively evenly-matched, but Brighton seized the opportunities they were handed. First, Adam Lallana curled his outrageous volley into the net, then Kaoru Mitoma nodded past Josa Sa, and finally it was Pascal Gross' turn to get involved.

De Zerbi opted for an unchanged starting lineup with Danny Welbeck benched, but Lallana and Leandro Trossard made the most of their more attacking roles to provide the needed threat in the final third.

Brighton have scored seven goals in their last two games. Now all that's needed is consistency.