Thomas Tuchel says his day-to-day work won't be affected by Roman Abramovich's decision to hand over "the stewardship and care" of Chelsea to trustees of the club's charitable foundation.

Speaking before Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Luton Town, Tuchel said: "For me as a coach and in charge of the first team my position does not change too much in the daily business.

"I’m in a daily exchange with Petr Cech and Marina (Granovskaia) about how to improve the first team and this will not stop because they will stay in charge".

Tuchel was also asked if Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea is a problem, to which he replied: "It’s a bit too much for me to answer. I am not aware of the details and I’m not aware of the whole situation.

"We all agree that there are situations much more important than football and this will never change. Situations like war are, of course, so much more important, but the role of Mr Abramovich is not for me to comment on because we don’t know enough about it."

When asked if he had a message for fans over the uncertainty of the club's ownership, Tuchel said: "I’m not sure if I am the person to give messages to the fans. We try to be calm here and we are calm in the centre of a storm and noise around us that we cannot control".

Follow Tuesday's FA Cup manager news conferences