Burnley have taken seven points from their past three Premier League games (W2 D1), as many as they had from their previous 11 in the competition (W0 D7 L4).

Burnley are looking to secure consecutive home league wins for the first time since December 2020 following their 1-0 victory over Spurs last time out at Turf Moor.

Leicester City are winless in their past five league games. They last had a longer run without a win in the Premier League in February 2019 (six games).

Leicester have lost their past four Premier League away games, conceding at least twice in each. They last had a longer run of consecutive defeats on the road between September and December 2014 (seven matches).