Everton 0-1 Man City - Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "It is Premier League. Second half was much better. Deserved win and three more points.

"Goodison Park has always been so difficult. When a striker go with Rodri and they defend really well it is always difficult. You have to find the situations and the second half was much better.

"We moved the ball a bit quicker, we attacked quicker. The second half they were a little more tired. We were solid behind, we don't concede much."

On possible Everton penalty: "I didn't see it. I only see the referee make offside so I think the action was offside first but I didn't see. VAR reviewed because maybe they suspect was handball but in the end it was not."