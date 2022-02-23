Aston Villa have failed to win any of their past three Premier League games after an encouraging start under Steven Gerrard.

They have not scored in the past two, and had 19 shots off target in last Saturday's surprise 1-0 home defeat by Watford.

Will Gerrard shake up his attacking options for the trip to the Amex Stadium, where Brighton will be keen to avoid a second straight defeat after a 3-0 humbling by Burnley last time out?

