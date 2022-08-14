Analysis: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Chelsea will be bitterly disappointed at the outcome of their London derby draw with Spurs because they will rightly feel they were the better side for long periods.

They will feel the added pain of perceived injustice as Chelsea were convinced referee Anthony Taylor erred in not awarding a foul for Rodrigo Bentancur’s challenge on Kai Havertz before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s first equaliser.

Tuchel, however, will feel large parts of Chelsea’s display was impressive with significant contributions from three of his summer signings.

Kalidou Koulibaly scored from Marc Cucurella’s corner for the first goal while Raheem Sterling showed unselfish composure to set up Reece James for the second.

Chelsea looked much more like their old selves as they pressed and made life hard for Spurs, turning their performance up several notches from the workmanlike opening day win at Everton.

They will still feel the hurt of casting aside what they felt was a deserved three points.