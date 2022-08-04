Leicester are more than likely going to have to sell at least one of their star players this summer, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Newcastle United have already made two bids for James Maddison, and Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer Wesley Fofana £200,000 a week if they can strike a deal with the Foxes.

"There is something not quite right at Leicester financially at the moment," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Harvey Barnes has been linked with a move away. Fofana to Chelsea. Chelsea have got so much money, they seem to be a bit scattergun in what they are trying to do.

"£85m is a lot. £200,000 a week is a lot for a 21-year-old. It all ties into this idea that Leicester are going to have to sell someone. Who is it going to be?

"Maddison to Newcastle has been talked about - there have been no further developments in that pursuit. Leicester haven’t really engaged in Newcastle over it.

"There is a lot of intrigue around Leicester. You’ve got Chelsea circling over Fofana, and you’ve got Newcastle over Maddison. I suspect they will lose one of them - it’s just which one."

Listen to Thursday's Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds