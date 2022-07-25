Aguerd has 'successful surgery'
- Published
West Ham have said that summer signing Nayef Aguerd has had successful surgery on the ankle injury he picked up in the pre-season friendly against Rangers.
The Hammers added that the Morocco defender will now "continue his rehabilitation at Rush Green with the club’s medical team".
The 26-year-old agreed a five-year deal at London Stadium when West Ham signed him for £30m from Rennes in June.
Skip twitter post
We can confirm that Nayef Aguerd has had successful surgery on the ankle injury he sustained in our pre-season friendly against Rangers last week.— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 25, 2022
Wishing you a speedy recovery, @AguerdNayef!
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post