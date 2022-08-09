Craig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

There have been two new signings through the door at Dean Court since we signed Marcus Tavernier and an impressive first win of the season which heralded the return of Chris Mepham who had an outstanding game.

We might have been written off with the press and bookmakers before a ball was kicked but the game against Villa was satisfying getting off to the most amazing of starts in the third minute.

A back five stood solid throughout and that man Keiffer Moore added to the tally 10 minutes from the end.

Since then Neto has signed from Barcelona to push Mark Travers for that goalkeeping position and on Monday Marcos Sensei became signing number two, an experienced defender who can score some spectacular goals.

I wonder if the predictions were made too soon. A great week to be a Cherries fan.