'Outstanding' Sa picked out by Garth

Jose Sa: What a game this was.

Villa started it as though they'd forgot to put studs in their boots and looked like a team who were in a production of Bambi on Ice.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins fluffed two golden chances and didn't seem to bat an eyelid.

The Villa striker didn't shy away from taking the penalty he was awarded having collided with Jose Sa.

I thought Sa was unlucky to concede the penalty but it didn't diminish what I thought was another outstanding performance by the Portugal international.

