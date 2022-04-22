Manchester United could sell Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Alex Telles this summer as part of the overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag. (Sun), external

A new centre-back, two central midfielders, a winger and a striker will be United's top transfer priorities this summer. (Sky Sports), external

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is high on Ten Hag's transfer wishlist. (Guardian), external

Midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to be handed the chance to revive his Old Trafford career by his former Ajax boss when his loan at Everton ends. (Sun), external

