Benfica v Liverpool: Team news

Jurgen Klopp has a full squad to choose from for the quarter-final first leg tie against Benfica in the Champions League.

Naby Keita is back in training after a knee injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, who experienced hamstring issues during the international break, is ready to return to the starting XI.

Curtis Jones and Joel Matip have also both recovered from knocks picked up in the 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

Benfica's Rodrigo Pinho and Lucas Verissimo are still on the sidelines for manager Nelson Verissimo, but striker Haris Seferovic is available.

