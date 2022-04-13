'Dewsbury-Hall has been a revelation'

Brendan Rodgers has praised Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's impact since becoming a regular starter for Leicester City.

The 23-year-old played a starring role as the Foxes beat Crystal Palace on Sunday, scoring his first Premier League goal and providing the assist for Ademola Lookman's opener.

Rodgers said the midfielder's recent performances are testament to his hard work: "He is a wonderful demonstration of someone who works very hard and he has proved that if you work hard the opportunities come your way.

"It is a real joy as a coach and a manager to see a young player come through the system here over many years and then score his first goal at his home stadium in front of his home supporters that he has dreamt of doing all his life.

"What’s very important for him is to keep proving his point and he needs to find consistency. He has certainly done that since he has come into the team and he’s been a revelation for us.

"He is a young man that is very determined. He has great human qualities as well. His humbleness, his vision of where he wants to go is very clear and he knows that is just about work. It is staying calm, staying focused and improving yourself every game.

"You don’t play one good game and then drop off and that is the difference with the very best players. They are ready for the next game and ready to put the same energy and intensity into the performance, rather than looking back at how good they were in the last game."