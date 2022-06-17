We asked how fans were feeling about Leicester's fixtures for the new season after the schedule was released on Thursday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Elliot: That first month looks tricky but due to our inconsistency any month or period could be a potential banana skin. Let's hope there is a big investment in players this summer, strength in depth and clearing out of the dead wood and players that fizzled out last season.

David: The manager deserves the chance to get off to a good start. We finished eighth, only one place and four points behind the mighty West Ham, that apparently were the world's greatest team last season.

Andy: The new schedule isn’t bad and will hopefully allow City to establish a beachhead during the first few weeks of the season. The real key, as usual, will be the comings and goings. The manager has spoken of an overhaul and we look sure to lose Tielemans (no bad thing, he was a passenger for most of last season) but keeping Madders and Barnes is key.