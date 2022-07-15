Well's opening game at St Mirren moved a day later
It always looked likely, but it's now been officially confirmed that St Mirren's opening game of the league season at home to Motherwell will be played a day later on Sunday, 31 July.
The fixture change is due to the Fir Park club's European exploits as Graham Alexander's men will be in Sligo the Thursday prior playing the second leg of their Europa Conference League second-round qualifier.
The first leg takes place this coming Thursday in Lanarkshire.
Our opening day 2022/23 cinch Premiership match against St Mirren will now be played on Sunday 31 July.— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) July 15, 2022
Kick-off is 3pm.
