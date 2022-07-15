Grabban leaves Forest after four years
Lewis Grabban is leaving Nottingham Forest after four years at the City Ground.
The striker joined Forest for £6m from Bournemouth in July 2018 and scored 55 goals in 147 games for the club.
In 2019-20, he became the first Forest player since David Johnson in 2002-03 to net 20 goals in a season.
The 34-year-old was appointed club captain at the start of last season but missed much of the second half of the campaign because of injury.
Lewis Grabban has confirmed his departure from The City Ground following the completion of his contract— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 15, 2022
