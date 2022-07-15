Lewis Grabban is leaving Nottingham Forest after four years at the City Ground.

The striker joined Forest for £6m from Bournemouth in July 2018 and scored 55 goals in 147 games for the club.

In 2019-20, he became the first Forest player since David Johnson in 2002-03 to net 20 goals in a season.

The 34-year-old was appointed club captain at the start of last season but missed much of the second half of the campaign because of injury.