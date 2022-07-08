One thing Chelsea will be getting out of Raheem Sterling is goals and assists, something they have lacked despite their recent success.

He will leave Manchester City with 131 goals and 74 assists in 339 games across seven seasons following his move from Liverpool.

The last time a Chelsea player scored more goals in a season than Sterling - both in the league and in all competitions - was Diego Costa in 2016-17.

Last season Sterling had more touches in the opposition box (8.93) per 90 minutes than any of Chelsea's forwards who remain at the club.

He also attempted and completed more dribbles than any of the Blues front line. Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount played more passes than Sterling and - despite scoring more goals - Sterling took fewer shots than Ziyech, Timo Werner, Mount and Kai Havertz per 90 minutes.

Chelsea already have plenty of options in attack, but need someone who both creates and scores goals on a regular basis.

