Man Utd v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United have won just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Liverpool (D6 L5) and are winless in eight since a 2-1 victory in March 2018. The Red Devils last had a longer winless league run against an opponent between 1983 and 1987 (10 v Everton).

Liverpool are looking to win three straight away league games against United for the first time in their history.

This is the first time both sides are facing each other within the first three games of a league campaign since 2013-14, when Liverpool won 1-0 at Anfield.