Leeds have added fixtures against Blackpool and Cagliari to their pre-season schedule.

The Premier League club will pay Championship side Blackpool at York's LNER Stadium on 7 July.

They will face Cagliari - relegated from Serie A last season - on 31 July at Elland Road.

Between the dates Jesse Marsch's side travel to Australia on a pre-season tour where they will face Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.