Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

One of my fellow Wolves reporters, Steve Madeley of The Athletic, occasionally debates whether a fixture qualifies as "must win", usually arguing from an ultra-literal standpoint.

Reading one of these discussions concerning Wolves' impending trip to Nottingham Forest, I admired his patience - but I fear I may disagree with him on a technicality.

And so I tentatively suggest: Wolves must win on Saturday. Or, let's say, they must not lose.

Or what? Clearly, this game will not be decisive. Wolves will not definitely be relegated if they lose on Saturday. In fact, they would probably still remain outside the bottom three, with nine to play. But the after effects might be significant.

Before the break, Wolves were not happy. Yes, some decisions against Newcastle United and Leeds United made the defeats hard to digest. Sometimes such bad luck galvanises, but Wolves lost their balance - and their addled thinking contributed significantly to the results.

Two weeks away will not have healed all grievances - some of them justified - but it should hopefully have given time for tempers to cool. Which is just as well given the next fixture.

The Carabao Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest in January ended in rancour. The FA report into the incident, released last week, was not kind about Wolves’ conduct, and you can be sure Forest and their supporters will be keen to poke any bruises that remain.

It is time to turn the other cheek.

Former Wolves midfielder Dave Edwards gave them wise counsel in the Express and Star, external this week: "Football isn’t like other sports where you need a physical and emotional driver. It’s a lot more skill-based and about remaining calm and composed. You can be too up for a game and it takes away your decision-making."

Concentrate and they may well win, and make a break with their recent troubles. Lose focus, lose the game. And how might that further shake the composure of a club so suddenly redisplaying frayed nerves?

