We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Here are some of your comments:

Aston Villa fans

Alex: Every player was better than their opposite yesterday. Watkins out ran, out moved and out muscled their entire back four. I'm not sure what magic potion Ashley Young is putting in his ice baths but I want some, he's been brilliant. The transformation under Emery has been miraculous. Fingers crossed for Europe next season.

Danny: Unai Emery is performing miracles at Villa Park. From where we were at the start of this season our performance yesterday against Newcastle was the best I have seen for years. I’m a proud Villa fan!

Glen: While Watkins gets the headlines it must be said the whole team were excellent. The three 'M's' McGinn, Mings and Moreno pushed the team throughout the match, anyone of them could have been given MOTM. Best home performance for a very long time.

Duncan: The most complete performance from a Villa team in the last 10 years. Playing without fear which is a joy to watch. Took a good Newcastle team apart easily. There will be losses at some point but if we play like this then it will still be entertaining for a neutral to watch. Brilliant managers know how to motivate players unlike Gerrard.

Newcastle fans

KB: Newcastle fan sat in the Holte End determined to be incognito and not get thrown out. No need to worry - nothing worth getting excited about - quite safe! Undoubtedly Newcastle’s worst performance of the season. Credit to Villa who were excellent!

Gordon: Not the first time we’ve had a blip. Murphy, and especially Gordon, showed they’re not currently good enough to be starting! Trippier had a poor one, and that brought down the other defenders. But, luckily, we’ve gotten it out of the way before the crucial Tottenham match! Big congrats to Watkins and Ramsey; they were phenomenal and deserved a win!

Kate: Newcastle were nowhere near their best today. Let’s hope they can bounce back at Spurs. I respect Eddie Howe for not putting down the team or individual players in his post-match interview. He remained balanced and focused ahead positively. A great leader.

Zak: Not a good performance at all from Newcastle. Out done in the midfield, defence and attack. Aston Villa deserved their win today. Not enough energy or determination was shown by Newcastle.