Rangers striker's contract situation 'different' - gossip

Alfredo Morelos' contract "situation is slightly different" to Rangers' other soon to be out of contract players, says manager Michael Beale. (Express)

Beale has hinted Morelos is close to leaving Rangers amid reports the forward has agreed a pre-contract with Sevilla. (Sun)

Nnamdi Ofoborh, who has not played since joining Rangers in 2021 because of a heart issue says "all the mistreatment of the last two years will come out" after detailing the process of his recovery on social media. (Sun)

Dutch great Frank Rijkaard believes former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be the next Netherlands manager. (Sun)

SNS

Alfredo Morelos has scored 122 goals for Rangers