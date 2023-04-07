A new episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast is available to listen to now on BBC Sounds.

Gaz and Joe are joined by Man Utd fan Kim Burnett as they reflect on the Reds' midweek win over Brentford.

A game which Gaz feels featured "Manchester United’s best first half of the season".

"We are notoriously terrible in the first half, but at half time in that game I had no doubt we were going to win," he said.

“Brentford are a genuinely good top-10 team and we made them look Championship level."

As Martial gets more minutes under his belt following another injury layoff, the team discuss his impact on the side with United fan Kim suggesting you "can't get away" from the positive pre-season he had.

"If only he was made of balsa wood he could be fantastic and I think he would be scoring more goals than Weghorst if he was fit and had a decent run in the team," she said.

"He is capable, we saw that in pre-season, but every time he is out it just takes him a bit of time to get back into his stride and we need him now."

As for United's top-four race?

Gaz feels the team have got "four vey winnable games".

"Win those, we are full of confidence, win against Tottenham away, then it is top four and job done."

