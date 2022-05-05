Chelsea v Wolves: What does the form show?

The last two Premier League games between Chelsea and Wolves have finished goalless – the Blues have never had three consecutive 0-0 draws against an opponent in their league history.

Wolves are winless in their last eight away league games against Chelsea (D3 L5), since a 2-1 win in March 1979. Wolves have also failed to score in six of these eight visits to Stamford Bridge.

Just 44% of Chelsea’s Premier League points this season have come in home games (29/66), with only Watford (32%) and Brighton (36%) winning a lower share at home this term. As it stands, this would be the first time in the Blues’ history where they’ve won more away points than home in consecutive seasons.