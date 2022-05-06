Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

It's not easy to predict the outcome of this one.

Both these teams have got 40 points from 35 games and have been inching towards safety, although they both lost last weekend.

I don't see either of them going down now, but they probably both need another win to be absolutely sure of staying up.

I am going to go with Southampton to get it here, despite them only winning one of their past eight league games.

Brentford's recent form is much better but, in the past, whenever I've thought Saints have lost their way a little bit, they have responded with a really good result.

Bobbie's prediction: 2-1 This is the single most difficult game this weekend to decide on. Everything in my head is telling me it should be a draw, but it won't be. It could go either way, but I've gone with Brentford because their form is a touch better.

Find out how Lawro and Bobbie think the rest of the weekend's Premier League fixtures will go