Everton and Crystal Palace are both eager to sign Watford and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, but Newcastle have ended their interest in the 24-year-old. (Football Insider), external

The Toffees have been joined by Aston Villa in wanting to sign Burnley's 29-year-old centre-half James Tarkowski, with the defender available on a free transfer. (Times, subscription needed), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column