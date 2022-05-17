'Liverpool had been in the wilderness' until Klopp's arrival

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has praised the remarkable work done by Jurgen Klopp in his seven years at Liverpool.

Klopp is the first Liverpool manager in history to complete the set of the league title, European Cup, League Cup and FA Cup.

Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "When he first came you are thinking what is he going to achieve? He was up against Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City and he has just taken this team to a completely different level.

"Going to three Champions League finals in five years, winning the FA Cup, winning the league. He does set the tone because everything he wants from his team they do on the pitch and you just watch him on the sidelines even when people miss chances. When he needs to shout, he shouts. When he needs to put his arm round someone, he does. I just think he is an absolute joy to watch.

"He's definitely one of the best managers I’ve seen since I have been watching football and it’s testament to what he has done at Liverpool Football Club."

Ex-Premier League striker Chris Sutton added: "It was really impossible to think that Jurgen Klopp would have achieved what he has in seven years.

"Liverpool had been in the wilderness in a lot of ways, so to win the trophies which he has, most people may have laughed at that prospect. But he’s done it and they are going from strength to strength."

