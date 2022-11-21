Croatia m﻿idfield lynchpin Mateo Kovacic was actually born in Austria.

T﻿he 28-year-old will team up with Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Inter's Marcelo Brozovic in a dynamic central trio for Croatia, who kick off their World Cup Group F campaign against Morocco on Wednesday (10:00 GMT).

S﻿ince not playing a minute in their World Cup semi-final victory over England in 2018, Kovacic has become a key player at the heart of Zlatko Dalic's side, much as he is for Chelsea.

A﻿fter being born to Bosnia-Croat parents in Linz, Kovacic joined Dinamo Zagreb aged 13 and became the youngest scorer in Croatian football on his debut in November 2010.