'We didn't want the break to come' - Penrice

Defender James Penrice believes a productive training camp in Turkey can stand Livingston in good stead for the Scottish Premiership's return.

The Lions lifted the Titanic Cup after beating Latvian outfit FK Liepaja and Dutch side Fortuna Sittard abroad earlier this month.

“It was a really good trip, we had good facilities,” said Penrice ahead of his side's weekend game against Dundee United. “We played against some good teams and had some good games.

“It was good for the fitness and it was good for team-bonding, which is a big part of why you go away on these trips. We worked on a lot of things in Turkey and hopefully that can help us in the second part of the season."

In the six games before the league entered hibernation, David Martindale's side only lost to Celtic, picking up a point away at Ibrox, too and the left-back is urging his side to pick up from where they left off.

“We were on a really good run and probably didn’t want the break to come when it did but we all knew it was happening,” added the 23-year-old. “We just need to try and take what we had before the break into the rest of the season.”