Elphick on ill O'Neil, team news and progress
- Published
First-team coach Tommy Elphick has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth's Premier League game at Crystal Palace on Saturday, with boss Gary O'Neil ill.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Elphick hopes O'Neil "will be OK" for the game on Saturday after being struck down with a virus. He added that O'Neil was well enough to speak to the squad on Friday morning before going back to bed.
He added that the "illness is prevalent among the players too" so he is unsure on availability for Saturday's game.
However, he said it is likely they will be as they were for Chelsea, adding: "There'll be a few late calls and hopefully a few coming back as well."
On the progress after the season break, he said: "I think we've done some great work over the break, we've had two tough games that we've learned a lot from and we've managed to get the boys back onto the training ground over the last couple of days."
On his transition to the coaching staff, he said that he "wasn't expecting it to happen this quickly" but that he was "fortunate to come in and work with some top people".