Erling Haaland has obliterated the record for the fastest player to score 20 Premier League goals in a season.

With his brace against Leeds, the Norway striker reached the mark in just 14 games, seven quicker than the previous record-holder Kevin Phillips.

14 games - Erling Haaland

21 games - Kevin Phillips

23 games - Andy Cole

26 games - Ruud van Nistelrooy, Tony Yeboah, Diego Costa

But he was not City's only record-breaker on their return to Premier League action...