Man City's dual record-breakers

Erling Haaland has obliterated the record for the fastest player to score 20 Premier League goals in a season.

With his brace against Leeds, the Norway striker reached the mark in just 14 games, seven quicker than the previous record-holder Kevin Phillips.

  • 14 games - Erling Haaland

  • 21 games - Kevin Phillips

  • 23 games - Andy Cole

  • 26 games - Ruud van Nistelrooy, Tony Yeboah, Diego Costa

But he was not City's only record-breaker on their return to Premier League action...

