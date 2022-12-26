Livi pay penalty again for spot-kick woes

Nothing went right for Livingston at Easter Road on Saturday as Jason Holt's early card was followed by four Hibernian goals before Livingston's Esmael Goncalves and Jack Fitzwater both failed to score a consolation from the penalty spot.

Michael: Scored two out of six penalties this season. Terrible record. How costly will this be at the end of the season? The squad need to practice penalties and have two regular takers (in case one is not in the team, or already sent off, injured, etc.). It's not rocket science. What about the captain? At least he should be playing most games.