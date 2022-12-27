Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Aberdeen ensured that they played their part in the season of goodwill with a calamitous performance at the SMISA on Christmas Eve as they gift-wrapped the Paisley Saints all three points in an incident-packed clash.

A hat-trick of penalties conceded, a red card and a late entry for one of those blooper DVDs from Kelle Roos and Jack MacKenzie presenting Greg Kiltie with an open goal from 35 yards saw Jim Goodwin's generous Dons' dismal run of form since the World Cup break roll on.

That's three defeats from three since the return of the Premiership and just one win in their last five for the men in red, who now boast the third worst defensive record in the league, only three better off than Dundee United (which, let's not forget, includes a nine and two fours in their collection).

Even more tellingly, the Dons have now thrown away 17 points this season from leading positions and have yet to pick up a point from a losing position.

All of this continues to heap more and more pressure on Jim Goodwin. His former club's support took great delight in revelling in his misfortune before he received the worst Christmas present imaginable as chairman Dave Cormack donned his red and white suit and delivered the dreaded vote of confidence.

Aberdeen head for Kilmarnock on Wednesday night without suspended captain Anthony Stewart and major concerns over the fitness of Duk and Hayden Coulson.

Will we see a change in system or shape from Goodwin or will a ghost of Christmas past in the form of Derek McInnes see Cormack and director of football Steven Gunn having to write up their wish list for a new incumbent in the Pittodrie hotseat a lot sooner than expected?